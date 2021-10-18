Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has been entertaining us every weekend now for four weeks.

With only 11 celebrities now remaining, who left Strictly last night?

Actor Greg Wise left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 last night.

Best known in his role as John Willoughby in Ang Lee’s 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, his shaky samba to ‘The Macarena’ with professional dancer Karen Hauer left them with only 19 points.

Wise was up against celebrity dancer Judi Love in the dance off, who was saved by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

But perhaps the saving grace of the evening is that head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she would have voted for Wise to remain in the competition, “I counted all the mistakes, and from what I saw, I would have saved Greg and Karen,” said Ballas.

Greg Wise and professional dancer Karen Hauer left Strictly this week.

Wise is the third celebrity dancer to be voted out so far, with comedian Nina Wadia being the first dancer voted out and Katie McGlynn being the second.

Who came out on top?

Sara Davies and her professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanek were back on top with a dramatic tango, scoring four 9's.

Davies fared better than last week's winners John Whaite and AJ Odudu who struggled through their samba, but still remain firm favourites.

Robert Webb leaves Strictly

Earlier in the week news broke that Robert Webb would be leaving the competition.

The 49-year-old comedian and actor was advised to withdraw by his doctor due to heart surgery he had two years ago.

Webb said in a statement: “I’m extremely sorry to have to announce that I’m withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health.

“Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

Why is Ugo Monye missing this weekend?

There was another celebrity missing this week, with Ugo Monye unable to compete due to a back injury.

The star is not calling it quits and aims to return next week after making a full recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Monye wrote: “Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals.

Who is left in the competition?

Following this week's elimination there are now 11 dance couples remaining:

Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse

Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kusmin

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones