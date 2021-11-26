In an online post on their Facebook page, the firm said diesel and unleaded will be priced at £1.19 - that’s a 20p discount.

It was announced as a Black Friday deal with ‘No Catch. Just huge savings.”

There is a maximum fill of £100 and must be into vehicle tanks only with no container/ storage tank fills allowed.

Car owners queue at the GO Garage on Grand Parade, east Belfast, to take advantage of the Black Friday fuel prices. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

There are Terms and Conditions and it is only while stocks last.

Visit the GO Pay @ Pump sites at Cookstown, Crumlin, Carrickfergus, Yorkgate, Great Victoria Street, Grand Parade, Twin Spires Richhill, Portadown & Killea.

Go is part of parent company LCC Group Ltd, a leading solid and liquid fuel importer and distributor and Electricity Supplier.,

The Go Portfolio has 40+ sites across Ireland 15 of which are company owned and operated, these are known within the Group as Go Pay @ Pump.

Go petrol station in Portadown. Photo courtesy of Google.

Go Forecourts launched into the domestic market with ClickOil in November 2013.

