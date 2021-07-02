Menarys poised for High Street Challenge

Stephen McCammon, Managing Director of Menarys was speaking six months on from the last lockdown which saw all non-essential retail close on Christmas Eve.

Following an extensive review of Menarys branch portfolio, which included the renegotiation of rents and restructuring of lease arrangements, Stephen has consolidated the business and is confident that its 20 stores across NI will continue to play their part in securing a future for the high street.

“The last year has changed retailing for the long term, but we’re determined to be part of its evolution,” said Stephen McCammon. “Close collaboration with our main advisors – Collier, Grant Thornton, and particularly our legal experts DWF has been essential in re-shaping our business model. We now are confident that we are more flexible and resilient to face the challenges ahead.

Stephen McCammon, MD of Menarys and Ken Rutherford, Executive Partner, DWF in Northern Ireland

“We’ve worked with Ken Rutherford, Mark Tinman and the DWF team for many years, and engaged with them as soon as the implications of Covid-19 became clear. Their sound advice and support throughout this very challenging time, most notably on property and banking, has been hugely significant.”

In line with its business review and consolidation process Menarys has opened a new branch in The Spire’s Retail Park in Armagh and other opportunities are being considered for early 2022.

“Implementing change has been difficult,” Stephen added. “In addition to the obvious pressures of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the acceleration of online shopping has been a challenge we’ve faced for some time. We’re now better placed to meet it head-on. We’ve opened our new Armagh store, again assisted by DWF in Belfast, and are encouraged to see that customers still crave the personal interaction that traditional retailing offers.”

Ken Rutherford, Executive Partner of DWF’s Belfast office added: “Menarys has been part of NI’s retailing structure for almost 100 years and Stephen has proven that it is possible to face extreme challenges, tackle change and build resilience for the future.

“With the business now reshaped and poised to play its part in securing the future of the High Street, DWF is delighted to advise and support the team on its onward journey.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.