Locals recognised for retail excellence in Awards

Moran’s Centra, Coleraine has been recognised for its retail excellence, having been shortlisted for four coveted awards at Ireland’s Forecourt and Convenience Retailer Awards 2019.

The store has been shortlisted in the ‘Forecourt Retailer of the Year’, ‘Best Food To Go’, ‘Best Customer Service’ and ‘Best Forecourt Facilities’ categories, and is among six stores recognised across Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile Alastair Connor, McCool’s SuperValu Ballymoney has been nominated for Store Manager of the Year.

Ireland’s Forecourt and Convenience Retailer Awards, taking place on September 18, are the only specialist awards in Ireland for the convenience and forecourt retailing industry. They act as a benchmark of success in the industry and are hotly contested each year.

Michael McCormack, Managing Director for SuperValu and Centra in Northern Ireland, said: “I would like to congratulate Moran’s Centra on a great achievement. To be shortlisted for multiple categories at these esteemed retail awards reflects the staff’s hard work and dedication.

“Excellence is something we strive for in all of our stores, from the customer service to the produce we provide, and it is wonderful to see our retailers being recognised in competitive categories such as these.”

SuperValu and Centra stores in Northern Ireland have been shortlisted for a total of nine awards in six categories at Ireland’s Forecourt and Convenience Retailer Awards.