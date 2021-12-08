Advertorial - Integrated Education Fund to hold Coleraine sessions

A spokesperson for the IEF said: “There is increasing demand from parents in the Coleraine area to find out more about integrated education.

“In light of this, the Integrated Education Fund have organised two informal information sessions for parents in the area on Wednesday, December 8 at 7pm and Thursday, December 9 at 10am in the River House, Castle Lane.

“The IEF financially supports the establishment of new schools, the growth of existing schools and those schools seeking to become integrated through the transformation process.

“Integrated schools seek to provide an inclusive and integrated ethos in the school as well as a cultural mix of pupils from all religions, as well as none. They aim to have a roughly equal balance between Protestant and Catholic communities alongside those with no faith, not only in the classroom, but also in the teaching staff and at board level.

“Despite this, demand for places in integrated education schools consistently exceeds capacity. Only 7.5% of children in Northern Ireland attend an integrated school while over 70% of parents express a preference for integrated education.

“The process of Transformation to integrated status is initiated by parents or a school’s Board of Governors, and no school can be successful in this journey without the support of parents.”

Light refreshments will be served.