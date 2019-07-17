Ashley’s a shining example of everything that is good about young people today

Ashley McBride, from Ballymoney, has been awarded FE Student of the Year at Northern Regional College’s 2019 Student Awards.

Ashely, who has recently completed her Level 3 Diploma in Health and Social Care at the College’s Coleraine campus with three Distinction* and has been accepted to study Nursing at Ulster University, Magee in the autumn, was deemed: “A shining example of everything that is good about young people today.”

Ashley’s work placement supervisors were equally impressed with her hard work, singling her out as “one of the best placement students” they have ever worked with, saying: “She has all the necessary qualities to make an excellent nurse: an innate caring ability, empathy for others, common sense, and wisdom way beyond her years.”