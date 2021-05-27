Autism friendly information services at NRC

Leo Meenan, Education Support co-ordinator at the College’s Magherafelt campus, explained the thinking behind the initiative: “At Northern Regional College, we are striving to provide a wholly inclusive environment for young people and adults with a diagnosis of autism and are on our way to becoming one of only two further and higher education colleges in Northern Ireland with autism friendly accreditation.”

Leo continued: “The ASD information sessions, which will be across all six campuses, will include guided tours to give prospective students a chance to familiarise themselves with communal areas of the College, such as the library, canteen and bathroom facilities. We hope that the information sessions will help towards a smooth transition when they join us in September to start their course.”

Education Support and Careers staff will be on hand at each campus to advise on support available to students at the College. Academic staff will also be available to offer advice on subject choices.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that prospective students and their parents/carers book in advance to attend the ASD information sessions via EventBrite.