Elizabeth builds on NRC course success

Elizabeth Cheung, who has been offered a place to study architecture at Queen’s University Belfast, said she would “definitely recommend” the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Construction course to anyone interested in the pursuing a professional career in this sector.

With 10 GSCEs under her belt, Elizabeth returned to school to do A-Levels in Art, Technology, Biology and Maths.

“While I really enjoyed these subjects, I feel no matter what (subjects) I chose to do for two years at A-Level, I would never have gained the level of knowledge and insight into the construction industry that I got with the Level 3 course. Construction is very specialised so it was a great preparation for me to go on to university to study architecture.”

Elizabeth Cheung

While she was still at school, Elizabeth took part in the Queen’s Pathway Opportunity programme - a one year ‘taster’ programme of workshops and events, coursework and a week-long summer school. She chose the Civil Engineering Pathway programme and this strengthened her resolve to work in the construction sector.