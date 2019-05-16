Greystones first for recycling

North West Regional College has become the first college in Northern Ireland to launch a Recycling nd Waste management course – offering students a direct route into employment in the Waste Management industry.

Students can now enrol for the Level 1, 2 and 3 qualifications in Recycling and Waste management which will begin in September 2019 at the college’s Greystone Campus in Limavady.

The courses were officially launched at a special event at the college this week, attended by local employers, members of the Northern Ireland Careers Service and key partners in the venture: Causeway Coast and Glens Council and RiverRidge Recycling.

NWRC Lecturer Michelle Young, who has spearheaded the initiative, said the launch of the new courses allowed experts from industry to meet with college staff to learn more about the professional qualification route that is suited to both those currently in the industry or those wishing to enter the industry.

“The Level 1 qualification we are offering is most suitable for students aged 16-17 in the Training for Success Programme.

“The Level 1 will provide the required knowledge, alongside an English and Maths qualification for entry point jobs in the industry. The Level 2 and 3 courses are suited to the Apprenticeship route.

“NWRC is the main provider of third level education in the North West and we see excellent opprtunities in the green economy, therefore we need to work with industry experts to respond to the education needs by developing new curriculum pathways for those seeking the jobs and to

ensure a well-qualified workforce that drives our economy forward, both now and in the future.

“These new courses will ensure our young people at NWRC are at the head of the queue when these job opportunities arise.”