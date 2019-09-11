‘Lore of the Land’ looks at our tales of history

Folklore and stories of the supernatural from across the Causeway Coast and Glens have been captured in a new book.

The initiative is part of Council’s PEACE IV Local Area Action Plan, funded by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body The free publication entitled ‘Lore of the Land’ is the result of a partnership between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Museum Services and Clanmil Housing Association. Through a programme of reminiscence sessions, art workshops and historical site tours, the initiative focused on the Borough’s folklore as a way of better understanding our area.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured at the launch of the 'Lore of the Land' book with Dr Nicholas Wright from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Museum Services and Roisin O'Neill

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “The project encouraged participants to share stories that have been passed down from generation to generation, as well as their own personal experiences. From Binevenagh to the Bann Valley, and from Dungiven to Cushendall, ‘Lore of the Land’ captures the folklore, supernatural, and stories of the unexplained from the Causeway area in the 20th and 21st century.”

The Lore of the Land project was part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s PEACE IV Understanding Our Area programme, which has been delivered by Museum Services with a wide range of community partners across the borough.

The book is available for free and can be picked up at local Visitor Information Centres or by contacting Museum Services at cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

A digital copy is available by searching for ‘Lore of the Land’ on the Northern Ireland Community Archive www.niarchive.org

The Fairy Hill in Tiveragh near Cushendall which is featured as part of the Sam Henry Collection in Coleraine Museum

An archive image of local folklorist Sam Henry and Rathlin Island storyteller Katie Glass

Project participant Mary Dougherty's charcoal drawing which is included as part of the new folklore inspired 'Lore of the land' book