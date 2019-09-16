Loreto College Senior Prizegiving celebrates excellence

The Prizegiving celebrates the academic, personal, inter-personal and spiritual excellence of the College’s senior students, and was an opportunity to welcome back the A Level students of Summer 2019 and celebrate their success.
The annual Senior Prizegiving was held at Loreto College Coleraine on Thursday, September 12.
The Prizegiving celebrates the academic, personal, inter-personal and spiritual excellence of the College’s senior students, and was an opportunity to welcome back the A Level students of Summer 2019 and celebrate their success.