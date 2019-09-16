Winners of Year 14 Subject Awards at Loreto College Senior Prizegiving

Loreto College Senior Prizegiving celebrates excellence

The annual Senior Prizegiving was held at Loreto College Coleraine on Thursday, September 12.

The Prizegiving celebrates the academic, personal, inter-personal and spiritual excellence of the College’s senior students, and was an opportunity to welcome back the A Level students of Summer 2019 and celebrate their success.

Winners of Year 14 Academic Awards at Loreto College Senior Prizegiving
Zara Leese and Carmen Owens, winners of Special Awards at Loreto College Senior Prizegiving, with College Principal Mr Michael James
Winners of Year 13 Awards at Loreto College Senior Prizegiving
Winners of Year 12 Awards for Diligence and Cooperation and Leadership at Loreto College Senior Prizegiving
