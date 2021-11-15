New School Council appointed at Loreto College, Coleraine

Loreto Wardens- the newly appointed Loreto College School Council, with Miss Toner (Principal) and Mrs McCool (Citizenship Coordinator)

In September, all members of the student population of Loreto College were consulted on the naming of the School Council through an online vote, with every form class surveyed. The students were asked to decide between Loreto Citizens Council (LCC) or Loreto Wardens (in recognition of Loreto foundress Mary Ward. The latter won.

Form teachers received a Powerpoint outlining the characteristics of a Loreto Student Leader and pupils were then asked to elect two nominees from each Form class to go forward. A panel consisting of Mrs McCool, the Vice Principal, Mrs Frances Pepin and Mrs Mabel McAleese, representing the Year Heads, as well as the College’s Head Girl, Anna McGinley and Head Boy, Adam Lawlor, then judged the performances.

The students appointed as Loreto Wardens are: Katie Proctor and Christy Moore (Year 8), Erin O’Reilly and Jack McAllister (Year 9), Maddie Lundy and Reuben Konig (Year 10), Katie McAteer and Jack Jones (Year 11), Niamh Murray, Courtney McGilligan and Aaron Owens (Year 12), Zusia Sobon and Oran Tosh (Year 13) and Neeve Campbell and Khalid Al Hassan (Year 14). They will be joined on the School Council by the Head of School, Anna McGinley and Adam Lawlor.

Form class representatives who were highly commended in the selection process for the Loreto College School Council