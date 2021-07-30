Northern Regional College open for online applications

The College offers a wide range of professional, technical and vocational courses, from entry level up to and including degree level.

Robert Wiggins

Coleraine’s Robert Wiggins, who completed Professional Cookery courses Levels 1, 2 and 3 at the College in Ballymoney campus, has just opened a coffee shop in his hometown.

He is now fully operational after a couple of lockdown setbacks.

Located close to the train station, business has grown steadily over the summer and he hopes the experience of running ‘Wee Jean’s’ will bring him one step closer to fulfilling his ultimate dream of owning his own restaurant.

“I received a great foundation at the College,” he said.

“As well as the culinary skills, I learned a lot about time management and keeping on top of the paperwork,” he said.

