NRC now open for online applications

Scott McClelland

Several new courses are being introduced across the College for the new academic year.

The Level 5 HND in Music (Production) is an exciting and challenging new course being offered at our Coleraine campus. Offering a rewarding combination of vocational and academic projects, this course will prepare students for a fulfilling career in the music and creative industries.

Students have full use of our outstanding facilities and the support of highly skilled and experienced staff who will keep them up-to-date with the latest emerging technologies and cutting edge approaches, whilst also honing and perfecting technical skills. As developing professionals in music production, this course enables our students to stay ahead of the competition with the best training, experiences and opportunities available.

After his GSCEs, Scott McClelland from Coleraine opted to do a BTEC Level 3 in Music – a course which is the equivalent standard of three A-Levels and offers aspiring musicians the freedom to develop as performers and composers, while also exploring the latest in music production techniques.

Having successfully completed the course, Scott was one of the first to apply for the new HND in Music.

“The music industry is amazing and offers so many different opportunities depending on what your own particular interests are,” said Scott, who plays the guitar and drums. He also provides vocals and writes some of his own material.

“The Level 3 course has a great balance of theory and practical ‘hands on’ experience. It gave me a solid foundation and the confidence to go on to do the Level 5 course,” he explained.

He added that even though a lot of the teaching was online because of Covid restrictions and missed out on performing in the end of year shows, he really enjoyed the course.

“We had a lot of freedom to develop our skills and I made some great friends so I would have no hesitation recommending it.”

