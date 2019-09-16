School provides special education

The principal of Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle has praised the ‘special provision’ given to pupils at the school.
At Prize Day, Paul McClean welcomed Reverend Fr Daly, the Board of Governors, special guest Donal Reid and most importantly ‘our pupils who are here to receive recognition for a host of successes, victories and achievements during the last academic year’.
Class certificates for the top girl(s) and top boy(s) in summer 2019 Examinations. Year 8; Red Route Ciara Smyth and Cian Baudant,'Green Route Cvita Olivari, Conan McErlain and Kieran McToal. Year 9;'Red Route Shannagh Hegarty and Zach Mitchell, Green Route Olivia Kelly, Christy Connolly and Gavin McToal. Year 10; Red Route Cerys McCormick and Pablo Mitchell. Green Route Elora McGarry and Ben Devine