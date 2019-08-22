St Conor’s College get top marks in their GCSE results
St Conor’s College, Kilrea and Claudy students have once again achieved top marks in their GCSE results.
Many students achieved 100% A* - C pass rates across diverse subject areas.
Cara Heaney who achieved 7 or more A*/A grades with Mrs B Ferguson (Senior Manager)
Students who achieved 7 or more A*/A grades with Mrs B Ferguson (Senior Manager) are Caitlin McGuigan, John Campbell, Caoimhe Robinson, Shannon Bradley and Shea McPeake
Second Highest Achievers (Joint): Caoimhe Robinson (1A* 7A 1B) and John Campbell (2A* 5A 2B) with Mr Eamonn McMullan (Vice-Principal)
Top Achiever: Caitlin McGuigan who achieved 3A* 6A with Principal Mrs Aine Bradley
