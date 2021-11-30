Police and Fire Service are at the scene at the Elm's Park area of Coleraine. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Police reported the “sudden deaths” of the two men at a property in the Elms Park area of Coleraine on Monday afternoon 29 Novmeber.

Police said they attended the scene, along with other emergency services, and are satisfied that there is “no immediate risk to the public”.

The PSNI also said the deaths are “not being treated as suspicious at this time”.

The cause of death has not yet been made public.

PUP Councillor Russell Watton said the two men were “great friends” who had been planning to attend a Rangers match in Scotland this weekend.

UUP Cllr Darryl Wilson said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the deaths and offered his “deepest sympathies to all impacted by this tragedy”.

SDLP East Londonderry MLA Cara Hunter expressed her shock after the deaths.

“My condolences go out to their families and friends at this very difficult time,” she said. “The local community will be stunned following this incident and my thoughts also go out to them after this distressing ordeal.

“I would ask that people give the police space to carry out their investigation into these sudden deaths so they can establish exactly what took place here. I would also encourage anyone with information about what took place to come forward to the police as soon as possible.”

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry