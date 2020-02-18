Funeral details released for former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg

The funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg is expected to take place on Friday in Coleraine.

Mr Gregg died on Sunday aged 87-years.

His funeral service will be held in St Patrick’s Parish Church at noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery.

Mr Gregg made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963.

ALSO READ: Brave Harry Gregg won the right to be called a true football legend



Tributes pour in for former Manchester United player and NI legend Harry Gregg - whose death was revealed this morning