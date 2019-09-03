Local Support Group resumes after break

The Coleraine Macular Society Support Group will hold its first meeting following a summer break on Thursday, September 12.

The group will meet from 1.30-3pm, at First Coleraine Presbyterian Church, Abbey Street, Coleraine and then at the same time and venue on the second Thursday of each month.

Macular Society resume after summer break

The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

In Northern Ireland, the Macular Society has been able to establish and run new sight loss support groups across the country thanks to £250,000 of National Lottery funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. This investment has enabled the charity to triple the number of its support groups in Northern Ireland, and deliver a range of other vital services, since 2009.

For information about the group, contact Karen Toogood, Macular Society regional manager, on 02891 466 305, or email karen.t@macularsociety.org

For information on macular disease, call 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org