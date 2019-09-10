New season for Breathe Easy

It was a fun and exercise evening for the September meeting of Breathe Easy Causeway.

The spontaneous laughter and appreciation of the skills and presentational talents of Limavady Poet-Farmer, Brian Rankin, and the enjoyment of an introductory keep-fit session under the direction of Exercise Specialist, Gemma McLaughlin, helped put members in a good mood for the new season ahead.

Farmer Brian Rankin with members of Breathe Easy Causeway at September Meeting

A busy and informative 2019-2020 schedule of events was outlined by Group Secretary, Nessie Blair. It includes the launch of the IPF Awareness Campaign which

starts on September 16. This will be followed throughout the season by specialist presentations from a Healthcare Panel, involving a doctor, physiotherapist and pharmacist, World COPD Day, an update on dietary and nutritional needs, advice on living with bronchiectasis and the benefits of exercise, No Smoking Day and finally expert advice from a Respiratory Consultant Physician. And keeping in line with celebration there will be a Christmas Dinner early in December and a special outing to be organised for May.

Nessie also updated members on the activities and events being organised by Antrim Area Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group in Northern Ireland during Pulmonary

Fibrosis awareness month. The activities are being organised to help bring about greater awareness about Pulmonary Fibrosis and to raise essential funds to assist

research.

Nessie also told members that the British Lung Foundation had donated £3m to help research into Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Breathe Easy Causeway Chairperson, Margaret Henry, renewed her appeal for new members to join the Group to help build upon the already ambitious objectives of

Breathe Easy Causeway to raise awareness and boost funding in the continuing battle to help people with severe breathing disorders to lead a better and healthier lifestyle