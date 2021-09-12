Famous Sons and Daughters exhibition now on display at Cloonavin

Published online earlier in this year, the new exhibition is part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s NI 100 programme marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The selected individuals were put forward through public nominations, with the shortlist created by Council’s NI 100 Working Group, supported by local historians.

The exhibition celebrates people from the world of food, drink and entertainment, great Northern minds and innovation, heritage and culture, and sport, wellbeing and community development, who were born or lived in the Borough and whose achievements over the last century are worthy of recognition.

David Jackson, Chief Executive Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Michelle Knight McQuillan, Chair of Council NI 100 Working Group, Museum Services Development manager Helen Perry, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, and Nic Wright, Museum Services Engagement Officer

The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “The Sons and Daughters exhibition is a wonderful way to pay tribute to our rich history and showcase the generations of people from the Borough who have made an enormous contribution over the past 100 years.

“This project is an important part of our NI 100 programme and the nomination process proved to be very popular, which was very encouraging for us.

“I would recommend residents take the time to explore the display in person or online in order to find out more about the achievements and successes of some of the borough’s most notable individuals from the arts, culture, academia, entrepreneurship and sport.”

The exhibition panels will remain on display at Council’s headquarters at Cloonavin, Portstewart Road, Coleraine, until January. After this they will move to Ballymoney Museum.

You can view the full list and gallery of the Famous Sons and Daughters by going to https://niarchive.org/projectitems/100-years-famous-sons-and-daughters-of-the-causeway-coast-and-glens-showcase-exhibition/

For more information about Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s NI 100 programme visit https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/ni-100

