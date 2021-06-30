Restoration at Aghadowey War Memorial

The Estates team is currently undertaking restoration work on the monument which will see the inscriptions repainted word-by-word.

The meticulous work is being carried out by Council staff over the coming weeks.

Welcoming the progress of the project, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Aghadowey War Memorial is located in a beautiful place of quiet reflection outside the village and it’s one of the earliest memorials of its kind in Northern Ireland which adds to its significance.

CCGBC employees Martin Smyth and Stephen Holmes restoring

“I was approached some time ago about the condition of the names, which due to a combination of age and natural weathering, were in danger of being lost for ever.

“I’m grateful to see that the necessary work is now underway to restore the historic details on the War Memorial.

“I’ve been speaking to veterans and some local families whose loved ones are remembered on the memorial and I know they are very pleased that Council has committed to completing this work.

“Last week, Council raised the Armed Forces Day flag in Coleraine Town Hall as a sign of our respect for the Armed Forces Community.

“We must also remember that our War Memorials across the borough are another symbol of this and it’s important they are treated with the respect deserving of all those they represent.”

