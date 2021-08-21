BYGONE DAYS: The Duke of Abercorn purchases top Suffolk sheep at sale
The annual show and sale of pedigree Suffolk sheep, in conjunction with the Suffolk Sheep Society (North Ireland Branch), was held in Oxford Mart, Belfast, during this week in August 1929, and was conducted by Messrs R J Allam, Limited
His Grace the Duke of Abercorn was the patron of the show, and his farm manager, Mr Robert Bell, the chairman for rest of the year. The secretary Mr Alderton, Balmoral, was also in attendance and acted chief steward, as well as an advisory capacity.
The judge was Mr J R Keeble, JP, Brantham, Maningtree, who, it was noted, owned a flock of several thousand Suffolks. He had come direct from the Dublin event, “and commenced operations with the adjudication of rams”.
He placed the exhibit of Mr J G McKeag first, and this animal was also winner of the Kimbally Cup.
The purchaser was the Duke of Abercorn, at 17 guineas.
The second prize went to Mr Isaac Hill, who sold his exhibit to Mr Robinson for 10 guineas.
The third prize was awarded to Messrs J C McCulloch and Sons, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.
Their exhibit was purchased by Mr Beacon from Enniskillen, at 11½ guineas.
The fourth prize fell to Mr D Davidson, and Mr John Grey of Craigavad was the purchaser at 10 guineas.
The class for ram lambs numbered over 80 head. The first prize and champion lamb was found in the exhibit of Mr J Galbraith, who sold it to Mr Laurence Ball for 17 guineas. This lamb was also awarded the Society’s Cup.
The second prize was an animal belonging to the same exhibitor which went to Mr Scott of Armagh for 11 guineas.
The same figure was paid by Mr Ellison of Comber, for the third prize lamb from Messrs Calloch’s Flock.
Mr Little secured the fourth prize lamb at 7 guineas and the fifth prize animal, belonging to Mr John Osborne, sold to Mr Aakin from Greyabbey at 7½ guineas.
NOVICE CLASS
The challenge cup and silver medal, which was presented by Messrs R J Allam, Ltd, for the champion of the novice class went to Mr William Patterson of Newtownards, who was also reserve for these trophies.
His exhibits sold to Mr Ball and Mr Henry at nine guineas and eight guineas, respectively.
The next class for ewe lambs totalled over 60 head. The winners were found in Mr Galbraith’s pen and the brace was disposed of to Mr William Patton of Loughries, Newtownards, at 19 guineas.
The second prize ewe lambs were exhibited by Mr Isaac Hill and were sold to Mr Hazleton at 12 guineas.
The third prize animals from the same exhibitor went to the same purchaser at 12½ guineas. Whilst the fourth prizewinners went to Mr Thompson of Boardmills at 8½ guineas. The fifth prize animals, belonging to Mr John Osborne, were sold to Mr Hazelton of Dungannon for 10 guineas, and the animals owned by Mr McClelland went to Mr Tipping of Newtownstewart at 11 guineas. The Major Workman’s Cup was awarded to Mr Galbraith and the purchaser of the winners was Mr Patton. In the class for stock ewes, the first prize was awarded to Mr T Magill of Newcastle who sold to Mr McKelvy of Greengraves for 11 guineas. Second prize went to Mr James Ellison with the purchaser being Mr Bacon of Enniskillen at 12 guineas, and the third prize exhibits from Mr R Magee from Downpatrick went to Mr Finlay at eight guineas.