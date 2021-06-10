Carrickfergus Castle. Picture: Brian Little/News Letter archives

Elizabeth and Mary Allen, “charged with stealing, livery coats, waistcoats, boots and a hat”, out of Mr Younghusband’s harness-room at Ballydrain in the night of June 4, 1821.

The report continued: “They were detected in town with their booty, between four and five o’clock on Friday morning by one of the constables of the watch.”

John Parkhill, “charged by the verdict of a coroner’s inquest with giving George Williamson a blow on the head, on the 1st of April, which caused his death on the 12th following.”

Parkhill was apprehended in his house by a constable of the watch, “after threatening some resistance”.

John Hull, “charged with breaking into and robbing Mr Gamble’s store”.