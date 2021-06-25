Ulster bid for Dublin’s Lord Nelson (June 1954)

9th March 1966: During the 50th anniversary year of the 1916 Easter Rising the Irish Army remove the remainder of Nelson's Pillar in the centre of O'Connell Street, Dublin, after it was demolished by an explosion. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The Port St Anne Society of Killough, Co Down, had told the Dublin Corporation that it wanted to acquire the figure of Nelson which stood at the top of Nelson’s Pillar in O’Connell Street, Dublin, if the corporation decided to get rid of it, reported the News Letter during this week in 1954.

The society had written to the Lord Mayor and to the Clerk of the Dublin Corporation stating that it was prepared to negotiate for the acquisition of the complete figure in connection with its work for the restoration of Killough Port St Anne Harbour in Co Down.

The Corporation had been told that the society, if it acquires the figure, would “yearly honour the Dublin Corporation and the people of Dublin”.

The News Letter reported that it was probable that the offer would be considered at the next meeting of the Dublin Corporation which was to be held on July 6, 1954.

The Corporation considered a resolution of the Dublin Brigade Old IRA, who werepressing for the removal the Nelson Pillar and the erection in its place of memorial to the men who died in the 1916 rebellion.

The Nelson Pillar had been discussed many times and when legal advice was sought six years previously the Corporation had been advised that although the pillar was a public monument it was private property which could only acquired agreement with the trustees, or by special Act of the Chamber of Deputies.

It was also stated that the promotion of such an Act might require a plebiscite of everyone on the register of electors in the City of Dublin.

9th March 1966: The remainder of Nelson's Pillar in the centre of O'Connell Street, Dublin, after it was demolished by an explosion, during the 50th anniversary year of the 1916 Easter Rising. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Nelson’s Pillar had been erected in 1808 at cost of £7,000 and six years previously it was stated that it would cost between £12,000 and £15,000 to remove it.

Every year thousands of visitors paid 6d to climb the 168 steps inside the pillar to view the city from the platform below the figure. Part of the admission money was given to charity by the trustees.

