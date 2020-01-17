‘A Bump Along the Way’ comes to Flowerfield

“Sweet, sassy and gorgeous” is how the Sunday Independent described the charming comedy movie ‘A Bump Along the Way’ which is being screened in Portstewart’s Flowerfield Arts Centre on January 30.

The comedy drama starring Northern Ireland’s own Bronagh Gallagher is set in Londonderry.

Gallagher plays Pamela, a boozy 44-year-old single mother trying to bring her teenage daughter up alone, when she unexpectedly becomes pregnant from a one-night-stand.

This sudden event causes major embarrassment to her teenage daughter and much hilarity ensues from the resulting family tensions.

Certificate 15, running time 95 minutes. Tickets are £5 via eventbrite www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-bump-along-the-way-tickets-86797974077