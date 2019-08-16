A level success at North Coast Integrated College

Students at North Coast Integrated College have yet again achieved fantastic results.

An impressive 85% of students achieved two or more A levels at grade C or above. These grades are

Charlie is all smiles, happy with her results

testament to the students’ perseverance and commitment to their studies.

A spokesperson said: “It is also the product of teachers and parents working together to ensure the best possible outcomes for each individual student. These successful relationships are nurtured by the integrated ethos that North Coast Integrated College is very proud of.

“The wide variety of qualifications on offer at North Coast Integrated College, which range from

traditional A Levels to vocational qualifications, ensure that students follow a tailor-made pathway

Another happy student, Chloe

which leads to the best overall performance in exams.

“At North Coast Integrated College, we know each one of our students and as such, provide them with the very best careers guidance, academic support and pastoral care at every stage of their journey. Every achievement is celebrated knowing that the students have tried their very best and have reached their potential.

“Well done and many congratulations to all of our students who have successfully secured their

university degree places, higher level apprenticeships and offers of employment. We wish each and

Connor celebrating A level success

every one great success in their very promising futures.”

Pictured with his proud mum and dad is head boy Blayne off to study physiotherapy

Jon and Jasmin off to Queen's University in Belfast

Lauren receiving good news