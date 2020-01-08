Access to Ballinrees Reservoir closed

NI Water has issued a statement informing the public that access to Ballinrees Reservoir, Windyhill Road, Coleraine, will be closed to pedestrians.

Maynard Cousley from NI Water explained: “It is with great regret that NI Water has had to take the decision to no longer allow pedestrian access to Ballinrees Reservoir.

“We fully appreciate the Reservoir is a well loved walking area for many of the residents in the area. However, the safety of the public has to be our number one concern.

“The car park was closed earlier this year following advice that the sight lines coming out onto Windyhill Road were not safe.

“This has led to visitors parking their cars on the verge on the road which is an incredibly dangerous scenario.

“NI Water would like to thank the public for their co-operation. Safety is paramount and this closure is, unfortunately, unavoidable.”

There had been widespread outcry on social media following the closure of the car park.