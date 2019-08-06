Action on Hearing Loss sessions

Action on Hearing Loss, in partnership with the Northern Trust, monthly Coleraine hearing aid support sessions will next take place at The Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine, BT52 1WT on the third Wednesday of each month.

The dates for your diary are September 18, October 16, November 20 and December 18 and the session run froom 10am - 12 noon.

This community support session is a free drop-in service, where no appointments are required. Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, provide free batteries, ear mould tubing, wax guards, basic hearing checks and provide practical advice on cleaning and maintaining hearing aids.

They can help to solve any problems you may be having with your hearing aid and offer advice on how to manage your hearing loss with confidence.

This support service is also available to the hearing loss community and their families for people who are housebound or in residential care.

For further information on these support services please contact Sue Gilchrist, Action on Hearing Loss on 028 90 239619/mobile 07940160672 or visit the website at www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk

Action on Hearing Loss is the United Kingdom’s largest charity taking action on hearing loss.

A spokesperson said: “We are working for a world where hearing loss, deafness or tinnitus do not limit or label people and where people value their hearing enough to look after it.

For further information about Action on Hearing Loss or to become a member of the body, please visit the website www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk