ADVERTORIAL: Water’s Edge Wellbeing Centre officially opens

Water’s Edge Wellbeing Centre in Coleraine has been officially opened with new and existing clients enjoying a welcoming taster day in the restful surroundings of the River House premises.

Based on the fourth floor of River House in the Waterside of Coleraine, overlooking the beautiful River Bann, Water’s Edge Wellbeing Centre has been opened by practitioners Katherine Allen and Gerald McQuilken.

Gerlad McQuilken gives a client a taster treatment at the Water's Edge Wellbeing Centre open day

The centre offers massage, reflexology, facials, Indian head massage and a full range of beauty treatments.

Gerald McQuilken said: “After over 30 years in the clothing retail industry I decided to take a total change of direction and sought about pursuing a new venture and I found myself being drawn to the world of holistic therapy.

“I completed an Anatomy and Physiology course at Dundonald Leisure Centre and then completed a course in Swedish Massage. Operating as a side line from my home I quickly began to realise this was the new path I wanted to take with the lovely new client base I had built up.

“I have just recently completed a Reflexology course with GTI Beauty Guild under the guidance of Andrea Jennings so the time felt right to open Water’s Edge Wellbeing Centre at River House in Coleraine.

Katherine Allen gives a client a taster treatment during the open day at Water's Edge Wellbeing Centre

“Robert Wilson, the owner of River House, was invaluable in helping pick the right room for our studio. I’m sure when you book with us you will be delighted with our lovely warm and inviting studio. Working alongside Katherine means we can offer a wide range of therapies to meet your requirements.”

Katherine Allen said: “I am happy to announce that I have recently relocated to Water’s Edge Wellbeing Centre at River House Coleraine. It is situated overlooking the River Bann where there is free, spacious parking at the entrance to the premises.

“I offer a range of beauty treatments and massage therapies to make you feel relaxed and revitalised. I have been a practicing Beauty Therapist and Cosmetologist for over 20 years. I have continued to develop my professional skills and I am a qualified practitioner in

Reflexology, Indian Head Massage, Deep Tissue Massage. Skincare and Beauty Treatments.

Katherine Allen in the treatment room

“I offer my clients treatments using only organic products which are environmentally and vegan friendly. Tropic, my current range of products, is available for both men and women.”

Call into Water’s Edge Wellbeing Centre’s welcoming and relaxing studio where Katherine and Gerald can advise you on the best treatment for your individual needs.

Water’s Edge Wellbeing Centre is located on Floor 4, River House, Coleraine (free parking at Waterside car park). Contact 07732 012101 for appointments or check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Waters-Edge-Wellbeing-Centre