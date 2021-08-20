Aine wins Spirit of Northern Ireland Youth Award
A Dominican College pupil has been recognised for her incredible fundraising efforts, writes Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:58 am
13-year-old Aine Hamill, from Portstewart won the Spirit of Northern Ireland Youth Award.
The Dominican pupil who will be going into year 9 at the Portstewart school, next month, received the award in recognition of her fundraising efforts.
Aine raised a staggering £12,046 for cancer by walking 150km in Portstewart whilst her cousin Caoimhe also walked 150km in Tipperary.
Aine was also recognised for her work educating and supporting young people with OCD and mental health through a youth forum and social media.