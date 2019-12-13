Andrew puts the accent on fun in Millennium panto

Wiith top notch singers, dazzling special effects, seven lovable dwarfs (including their very own Derry Girl), the incomparable William Caulfield as Dame Molly Coddle and a special magical ‘appearance’ by the one and only Daniel O’Donnell, this year’s Millennium Forum pantomime could very well be one of the best yet!

And Portrush actor Andrew Porter - who plays Herman the Henchman in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - is loving every minute.

He is starring alongside The Voice UK’s Rachael O’Connor as Snow White, the beautifully evil Karen Hawthorne as the Wicked Queen, the handsome Conor O’Kane as Prince Charming and the utterly adorable and hilarious Muddles played by Keith Lynch.

“It’s just such a brilliant experience as the kids - and adults - get totally sucked into the plot from the very start. For some children, a visit to the pantomime will be their first ever experience in a theatre and if it’s a good experience, that will stay with them for years. We have had adults come to Snow White saying that it took them right back to when they were eight-years-old.

“From an actor’s point of view, it’s just such fun coming to work every day for seven or eight weeks. And when you come into a dressing room with the quality of cast we have this year, it really raises your game too.

“When I appear as the henchman dressed in black with the evil queen, the kids are booing as they think I’m the baddie so I’ve enjoyed playing around with the character so in time, they see another side of Herman.”

Andrew plays Herman with a strong north Antrim accent, alongside the north west accents of Rachael and Keith. “Yes it just happened that we come from all over the place and we just played all our characters so differently with local accents.”

And staying with the north coast, Andrew will be busy after Snow White with his own drama company for children, Blatherskites Theatre Company.

“I set it up a year ago for primary school children and it’s a drop-in drama class where they get the chance to act, improvise and devise scripts.

“We now have 35 children of different age groups and they are fantastic!”

To book Snow White go to www.millenniumforum.co.uk