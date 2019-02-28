‘Any Dream Will Do’ for Portrush singers

Portrush Music Society are currently in the midst of rehearsals for their upcoming concert of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat’.

With a large cast comprising adults and children, Musical Director Amanda Doak has been putting them all through their paces covering an array of songs, including the well-known “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door”.

Children's Chorus in rehearsal.

Taking on the principal roles are Pearse Donaghy (Joseph), Gillian Brown (Narrator) and Jonny Johnston (Pharaoh), who will be putting their vocal talents on display for audiences on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 in Portstewart Presbyterian Church Hall.

The children’s chorus, ranging in age from 8 – 12 years old, have been working incredibly hard on their songs and harmonies, adding an extra special quality to the production.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was created by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The story is based on the “coat of many colours” story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis. Joseph was first presented as a 15-minute “pop cantata” in London in 1968. The musical had its professional premiere, as a 35-minute musical, at the Edinburgh International Festival in 1972.

Tickets are still available for all performances, from SuperValu (Station Road, Portstewart) and Mullan’s Fashions (The Promenade, Portstewart). For any further information, please contact Portrush Music Society directly, either via their Facebook page or email portrushmusicsocietyinfo@gmail.com

The entire cast of Portrush Music Society's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.