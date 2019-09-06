Arcadia Reunion set to dance the night away

An Arcadia Ballroom Reunion has been talked about for many years and now it’s happening with tickets selling briskly.

The event will take place in the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, September 28.

The brainchild of Portrush man Gerald McQuilken and presented and hosted by well-known local entertainer Brian Moore, the evening promises fantastic music and many memories.

There will be a set of showband melodies by George Jones and Clubsound and an apppearance by Muriel Day who sang with the Dave Glover Band when the Arcadia was in its heyday.

There will also be a display of slides, pictures and photographs on a large screen and many reminiscences.

Tickets on sale from the Magherabuoy reception, Daisy Mae Boutique in Coleraine, La Lola, Portstewart, Jingles in Portrush and Winsome Lady in Ballymoney. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.littleboxoffice.com/geraldmcquilken. Ticket price includes a donation to the Portrush branch of the RNLI.