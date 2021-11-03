Arts Centres to host screenings of ‘Nowhere Special’

The opportunity to watch ‘Nowhere Special’ is part of the Film Hub NI Collective programme which aims to bring local films to local places.

Tickets are available now for the screenings which will take place in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Thursday, November 11 at 7pm and Flowerfield Arts Centre on Thursday, December 9 at 7pm.

Nowhere Special, written and directed by award winning Italian filmmaker Uberto Pasolini, stars James Norton as a single father and it introduces young actor Daniel Lamont from Ballymena as Michael, his son.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Richard Holmes, said: “We are delighted that Film Hub NI is bringing ‘Nowhere Special’ to both of our Arts Centres during November and December, offering film fans in the Borough a chance to enjoy this special film on a cinema screen here.

“It’s a great endorsement for these fantastic local facilities – if you’ve never been before then please consider booking a ticket for a big screen experience with a difference.”

Sara Gunn-Smith, Marketing and Audiences Officer for Film Hub NI says: “Film Hub NI is delighted to be able to bring this original and beautiful film to 11 venues across Northern Ireland for audiences to enjoy. With so many brilliant community cinemas signed up for the tour, it is evident that the appetite for independent film is alive and well and that film lovers cannot wait to return to the cinema. Audiences can look forward to seeing the film, along with some special guests that will join us on a few dates.”

Tickets cost £5 and are available to purchase from the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre Box Office on 028 7776 0650 or Flowerfield Arts Centre Box Office on 028 7083 1400.

To book online for Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nowhere-special-film-screening-tickets-193581987937

To book online for Flowerfield Arts Centre visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/film-screening-nowhere-special-tickets-195016257877

Full COVID-19 Guidelines for the Film Screening at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre can be found here: https://www.roevalleyarts.com/events/film-nowhere-special

Flowerfield COVID guidance is available here: https://www.flowerfield.org/assets/documents/Covid-safety-at-Flowerfield-Arts-Centre.docx