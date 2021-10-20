Avoid Halloween ‘sight-mare’ from novelty contact lenses
With Halloween around the corner, those who plan on dressing up are being urged to look after their eyes when choosing their ‘spooktacular’ eye accessories.
Whether it’s vampire-inspired red contacts, spiderweb-like lashes or the timeless cat-eye, the experts at Specsavers want to ensure fancy dress revellers treat their eyes with the care they deserve however they choose to celebrate this October 31.
An increasingly popular trend is for people to wear coloured novelty contact lenses, however they can damage the eyes – especially if not handled in the right way. Not knowing how to wear or care for them can also result in numerous minor eye conditions - such as red eye, infections and scratches - as well as more serious complications that can, in severe cases, lead to sight loss.
Coleraine Specsavers Optometrist Judith Ball warns of the importance of staying safe this Halloween and making sure people protect their eyes.
She says: “If a wearer hasn’t had a proper consultation with an optometrist beforehand, they probably haven’t been taught how to wear or care for their lenses correctly. The results can be nasty and range from mildly irritating complications, such as blurry vision and conjunctivitis, to potentially sight-threatening conditions, such as fungal infections like microbial keratitis.”
Dispensing Optician Lynn Mackey continues: “If you do start to notice any discomfort, irritation or pain during or after wearing Halloween contact lenses, it is important that you visit your optometrist immediately. Most of our stores offer eye health clinics where you can receive treatment for a range of minor eye conditions without needing to visit your GP or hospital.”