Award for Ballycastle Garden Centre

Pictured receiving the Outstanding plant and floral presentation Award was Ballycastle Garden Centre (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council) were Left to Right- Michael Magee (Ballycastle Garden Centre), Sam Todd (Translink) and Cllr Dermot Nicholl (NILGA).

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition celebrates horticultural excellence in cities, towns and villages right across Northern Ireland.

Special Award winners from the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council area were Ballycastle Garden Centre for Outstanding Floral Presentation.

