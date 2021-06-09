Award for Ballycastle Garden Centre
The winners of the 2019 Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition have been officially recognised recently at special award presentations across Northern Ireland that had been delayed due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 11:35 am
The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition celebrates horticultural excellence in cities, towns and villages right across Northern Ireland.
Special Award winners from the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council area were Ballycastle Garden Centre for Outstanding Floral Presentation.
Pictured receiving the Award: Michael Magee (Ballycastle Garden Centre), Sam Todd (Translink) and Cllr Dermot Nicholl (NILGA).
The competition was judged over the summer of 2019 and attracted 142 location entries from local councils, community groups, bus and train stations.