Bagatelle live at The Braid

Bagatelle bring their ‘40th Anniversary Tour’ to the Braid Arts Centre, on Saturday, January 6.

They’ve reputedly inspired U2 and they have shared a stage with Bob Marley; now 40 years after their humble beginning in a small bar in the County Wicklow town of Bray, veteran Irish rockers Bagatelle are on a 40th Anniversary tour.

Bagatelle started out as just a band, playing a few songs with no plan and no real expectation.

They were playing in a small stone cellar venue in Dublin when they were approached afterwards by John Woods, the

managing director of Polygram Records who offered them a record deal.

Bagatelle have since travelled far and wide, bringing their music to audiences in Europe, American, the Middle East and China, as well as in Ireland.

Over the years, the band has had various changes of members but currently it has four main performers – Ken, pianist and lead vocalist Liam Reilly, drummer Seanie Devitt and lead guitarist Kurt Schefter.

The group, dominated by the superb piano playing and songwriting ability of front man Reilly, broke up for a while but

reformed in 1992, since then, they have been performing non-stop.

The lads have come a long way since the early days. Bagatelle have shared the stage with the likes of Bob Marley, Van Morrison, U2, Thin Lizzy, Don McLean and The Pogues, but Flight of Earls has become one of the most popular Irish emigration songs, while their 1978 hit Summer in Dublin has become one of Irish rock’s iconic songs. Ireland. Their hit Second Violin was such a success in Uruguay that it’s still hugely popular there today.

They can be seen live at The Braid in Ballymena on January 6.

Tickets on sale from box offices including the Braid (028 25635077, www.thebraid.com) £22.00.