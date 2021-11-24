Ballybogey hymnwriters’ new album

Kristyn and Keith Getty

The new collection contains 13 songs filled with traditional Irish melodies and instrumentation, brand-new tracks and timeless hymns arranged with the signature Getty’s sound.

Written amidst the pandemic, the diary of hymns was shaped by the Getty’s journey back to Northern Ireland last year. During this time, they had the chance to revisit the people, places, poetry, and melodies which are part of their beautiful heritage.

The talented songwriters learnt about their own history, and how that music and faith heritage flowed to America and influenced church, folk, and popular music alike.

“Confessio – Irish American Roots” features the lead track, “Pass The Promise”, a new-anthem that is instantly singable.

Guest artists include Alison Krauss (“In Christ Alone”), Sandra McCracken (“All My Heart Rejoices”), Kirk Whalum and Dana Masters (“Amazing Grace”), as well as classic well-known hymns that are the soundtrack of the green hills of Ireland.

Celebrating their 20th Anniversary of their iconic hymn “In Christ Alone”, the Getty’s are preparing to embark on their annual highly-anticipated American Christmas tour.

Speaking following the launch of the album Keith Getty OBE said: “‘Confessio - Irish American Roots’ is an outpouring of our year back on the North Coast of Ireland. It’s hymns and faith, it’s culture and music, it’s rich history and it’s far reaching legacy here in America.”