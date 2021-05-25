Ballycastle man appeals for help to buy ship to save lives at sea

This month Refugee Rescue rescued 400 people, including 160 children, after deploying its rapid reaction vessel the Mo Chara to the Central Mediterranean.

The small Mo Chara can hold around 15 people at a time but acquiring a ship would enable the charity to rescue hundreds of people making the perilous journey from Libya to Italy.

Ballycastle man Paul Kerrigan, Chair of Refugee Rescue said: “When we began this mission six years ago it was the goodwill and support of the Irish people that brought this initiative to fruition.

“At the time the world was fully aware of the daily lives lost at sea. This has since slipped off the agenda but nevertheless happens daily, particularly in the Mediterranean.

“Refugee Rescue has always simply been about saving lives. There is no politics - and there should be no politics - when it comes to saving lives.”

Refugee Rescue co-founder, Joby Fox, the Belfast born musician and peace activist, said: “Many lives are lost every day as increasingly desperate people try to make it to Europe. We need to raise £1.5m to get the ship operational and £500,000 for running costs. The people of Ireland have been very generous in the past and we are hoping to capture their imagination again so we can save as many lives as possible.” Refugee Rescue was formed in 2015 in response to the unfolding refugee crisis on the Aegean Sea.