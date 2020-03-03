Ballymoney Baptist extraordinary stories

Ballymoney Baptist is hosting an event from March 16-22 where six individuals will relate how their ordinary lives were transformed by “believing the good news about Jesus Christ”.

The guest speaker for the week is the well-known evangelist and author, Roger Carswell.

Aged 15, Roger had the opportunity to go to the Lebanon and stay with some relatives. They ran a Christian hospital

in Beirut. Their genuine selflessness, love and kindness towards everyone shone out and caused Roger to consider how he could have what his relatives had.

For five evenings, Monday to Friday at 8pm, he will engage in conversation with someone about their personal story, followed by a good news message from the Bible. Roger will also be the guest speaker at both Sunday services in the Baptist church and will conduct his final interview that evening.

Everyone is welcome . Tea and coffee will be served and there will be an opportunity to speak to Roger.