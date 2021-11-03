BBC NI School Soloist of Year extends entry deadline

Entries are now open and the closing date has been extended to 11.59pm on Wednesday, November, 10.

There are categories for primary, junior secondary and senior secondary pupils, with shortlisted entrants travelling to the heat stage where they will get a chance to perform in front of an expert panel of judges.

From there it’s onto the semi-finals and the final – where the School Soloist of the Year title will be awarded in each age category.