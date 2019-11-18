Be brrrrrrave and take part in the first Portrush Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Special Olympics Ireland is calling on people across County Antrim to get ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ this December by participating in their coolest fundraising event of the year.

For the first time, the Special Olympics Polar Plunge is coming to Portrush and Special Olympics is calling on people across County Antrim and beyond to accept the challenge and plunge into the chilly Atlantic waters off East Strand.

Special Olympics Ireland is calling on people across Co. Antrim to get 'Freezin' for a Reason' this December by participating in their coolest fundraising event of the year. For the first time, the Special Olympics Polar Plunge is coming to Portrush!

The freezing fundraiser takes place on Sunday, December 8. Crowds of people including families, Special Olympics athletes, businesses and individuals are expected to turn out to take part in this unique fundraising event, bravely plunging into icy cold waters, to raise much needed funds for the organisation and its athletes in the Ulster region.

Special Olympics hopes the event will attract hundreds of plungers, both old and new.

Speaking at the launch of the Portrush Polar Plunge, Special Olympics Ireland’s Ulster Regional Director, Shaun Cassidy said: “Special Olympics is delighted to bring the Polar Plunge to Portrush for the first time. The Polar Plunge fundraiser is a great community event and a wonderful day for the whole family to get involved.

“Every day, local Special Olympics athletes step up to meet the challenges of the sport that they love and do so with a smile. We would encourage everyone to sign up today and take on a fun challenge in support of our inspirational athletes. We would like to thank the Athletes of Coleraine Cougars Special Olympics Club Ballymoney Special Olympics Club for helping to support the launch.”

Special Olympics Ireland provides sporting opportunities for 2,104 athletes with intellectual disabilities across 65 clubs across Ulster.

Those who think they are brave enough to take the Polar Plunge can register at www.specialolympics.ie/polarplunge. Registration costs just £20 with plungers encouraged to raise an additional £50. Plungers who raise £50 or more will also receive a complimentary Polar Plunge t-shirt.

To keep up to date with local Special Olympics events and athletes, follow the organisation on Twitter, @SOIreland @SO_Ulster and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsUlster.