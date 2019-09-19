Best Kept Awards for Ballymoney and Garvagh

Two Causeway Coast entrants have won awards in the Belfast City Airport Best Kept Awards.

Trinity House, based in Garvagh, has been named the winner in the Best Kept Residential and Healthcare categories for the Northern Region at the Best Kept Health & Social Care Awards while Millbrook Resource Centre, based in Ballymoney, scooped the Daycare category for the Northern Region at the Awards.

Linda Dealey, Jonathan Campbell, David McCrellis and Joanne Rossborough from Millbrook Resource Centre, Ballymoney receiving their award from Seamus McGoran, Chief Executive of the South Eastern Healthcare Trust, Stephen Patton, CR and HR Manager at George Best Belfast City Airport and Doreen Muskett, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC)

Millbrook Resource Centre who were named the winners in 2018, maintained their extremely high standard to win again in 2019.

Representatives from health and social facilities across Northern Ireland joined together at the prestigious Quality Innovation & Improvement Centre at Dundonald Hospital for the ceremony, presented by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC).

The Best Kept Awards have been in operation for over 60 years – with the Best Kept Health & Social Facility being introduced as a category in 1995. The awards recognise the important work which helps to maintain health sites across Northern Ireland.

The Awards include three categories Residential, Daycare and Healthcare with winners crowned in each region.