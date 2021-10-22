Blame Game is coming to Limavady
The Blame Game returns to BBC One NI on Friday, November 5 at 10.35pm, with new panelist Diona Doherty joining comedians Tim McGarry, Colin Murphy, Neil Delamere and special guest Craig Hill.
The third programme in the series will be recorded at The Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady on Thursday, November 18 for BBC Radio Ulster only.
Tickets will be managed by the Box Office at each venue and issued on a first come first served basis