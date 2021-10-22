Blame Game is coming to Limavady

The Blame Game returns to BBC One NI on Friday, November 5 at 10.35pm, with new panelist Diona Doherty joining comedians Tim McGarry, Colin Murphy, Neil Delamere and special guest Craig Hill.

By Una Culkin
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:48 am
The Blame Game returns to BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday 5 November at 10.35pm, with comedians Tim McGarry, Colin Murphy, Diona Doherty and Neil Delamere poking fun at the people and events which have been making the news in Northern Ireland

The third programme in the series will be recorded at The Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady on Thursday, November 18 for BBC Radio Ulster only.

Tickets will be managed by the Box Office at each venue and issued on a first come first served basis

Craig HillTim McGarry