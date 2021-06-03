Bobby Greer hailed for community work
The Leisure & Development Committee of Causeway Coast and Glens Council have supported a Notice of Motion proposed by Alderman Sharon McKillop, seconded by Alderman Mark Fielding, to recognise Bobby Greer and his extraordinary contribution to the Bushmills community.
It was agreed by the committee to name the Dundarave Sports Facility as the Bobby Greer Sports Complex and to install floodlights at the pitch and multi-use games area.