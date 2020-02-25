Book a table at Big Telly’s Worst Cafe in the World

Portstewart has all the best cafes, but what about the worst café?

Portstewart- based Big Telly Theatre Company are bringing their unique, mad comedy show to the prom in Portstewart and other venues around Northern Ireland this month.

‘The Worst Café in the World’ sold out in days at last year’s Belfast International Arts Festival and became a festival hit and now it’s on tour through March, Big Telly are opening in their home-town.

So, book a table, place your orders, and hang on tight. You’ve never experienced a café like this – and hopefully you never will again!

The show will be set in an empty shop on the prom. And in The Worst Café in the World, the staff are a mess, there’s no food and the customers watch the story unravel in a feast of reality theatre.

With a menu of twists and turns, stories come well done or rare with a range of side orders to thicken the plot and nothing is quite what it seems.

Big Telly loves making theatre where you don’t expect it to be. Every location of this Northern Irish tour is in an empty shop, which the company transform to become The Worst Café.

Artistic director, Zoe Seaton said: “We want everything to be unexpected, and for audiences to be surprised and entertained. Worst Café had such an amazing reaction in Belfast, people truly didn’t know what to expect! It’s great craic, and with some food for thought in there too.”

The new show comes from the creative minds of artistic director Zoe Seaton and writing collaborators Joanne Zebedee (Inish Carraig) and Vittoria Cafolla (The Last Word, Fast and Loose).

The cast includes actors Keith Singleton (Soft Border Patrol), Christina Nelson (I’ll Tell Me Ma) and Nicky Harley (Freak Show).

Worst Café is a hugely entertaining comedy that promises to deliver entertainment how you least expect it, and where you least expect it!

It opens at a secret location on Portstewart prom tonight (Friday) March 6 at 7pm, with matinees and evening shows on Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8. Suitable for 12+ with adult.

Full details and tickets on Eventbrite.co.uk. The Worst Café in the World goes on to Armagh, Bangor and Lisburn. All tour info can be found on big-telly.com