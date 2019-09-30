‘Breast Friends’ fundraiser event

Coleraine-based online insurance company MCL InsureTech, which launched its flagship brand its4women.co.uk in Northern Ireland earlier this year, has announced a partnership with Action Cancer, empowering a new fundraising campaign called Breast Friends.

By pledging to match the money raised by the people of Northern Ireland, this money will enable Action Cancer to double the number of free breast screening appointments to local women.

All mammograms (breast screening) provided by Action Cancer are free to the women being screened but each costs the charity approximately £80. The charity was therefore delighted when its4women.co.uk agreed that for every £1 raised by the general public through “Breast Friends” events it would donate £1 to a total value of £90,000 over the next three years.

These total funds of £180,000 will allow Action Cancer to provide free of charge 2,250 breast screening appointments for local women, saving approximately 15 lives and providing peace of mind to over 2,000 women.

Kerry Beckett, Marketing Manager, its4women.co.uk, said: “Our ethos is one of empowerment, to help everyone realise their potential. We believe that involves encouraging your loved ones to feel inspired to sign up for health checks, so the Breast Friends campaign is one we are deeply committed to over the next three years.”