Brighter times ahead with light box exhibits

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured in Ballycastle where four new light boxes are on display featuring iconic imagery from around the Borough with Town & Village Project Officer Geraldine Wills

Part of efforts to help town centres recover from the ongoing pandemic, the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council initiative creates an inspiring visual experience for visitors and locals.

The four solar powered light boxes, each wrapped in photographs of the area, will be visible during the day and at night, showcasing the incredible beauty and special places of the Causeway Coast and Glens including Dunseverick Castle, Cushendall, Portstewart Promenade and Binevenagh.

The Light Boxes will remain on display at Ballycastle seafront until mid-October, before moving to Ballymoney, Limavady, Portstewart, Portrush and Coleraine before the end of the year.

Welcoming the launch of the initiative, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “This project is another strand of Council’s COVID Revitalise Recovery Programme, as we continue to support our towns and the importance of ‘Shop, Eat and Enjoy Local’.

“Our business community across the Borough has faced incredible challenges in recent months, and we are committed to aiding their recovery by encouraging the safe return of visitors and shoppers to spaces which are welcoming and attractive.

“The Light Boxes are a unique attraction in our Borough, and we hope they prove to be as popular as our street art mural which generated a lot of positive interest. We hope that by utilising public art in this way we can engage our communities while encouraging economic recovery in our towns which have so much to offer.”

Looking ahead, Council plans to develop the Light Box initiative to allow local artists and members of the community to display their works and creativity.