Bushmills Banquet success

The sell-out event, which was held in the Giant’s Causeway Visitors’ Centre, highlighted the best of local food and drink producers.

The event truly epitomised the meaning behind ‘Embrace the giant spirit’, which Tourism NI describe as ‘that can-do attitude and the spirit of our communities pulling together and supporting each other through challenging times, our desire to share our country, culture and passion for life.’

Gary Stewart from Tartine at The Distillers Arms and Stella Bolton from The French Rooms pulled off yet another successful collaborative event pulling together 40 plus local businesses in the delivery of this event, featuring 24 Taste Causeway members.

This year’s bigger and better Bushmills Banquet was included in the launch of Slow Food Causeway by Taste Causeway, funded by Tourism NI in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

1. Collaborating chefs Trudy and Sean Brolly from Ocho Tapas Bistro with their lemon tart served with the soon to be launches Distillers raspberry and apple sauce & Irish Black butter crème fraiche. Photo Sales

2. Jacqui and Jonny Warke from Warkeâ€TMs deli in Portstewart putting the final touches to their delicious canapes featuring the very best of local produce. Photo Sales

3. Gary Stewart owner of Tartine at Distillers Arms who has recently launched a range of sauces getting ready to serve his award winning seafood chowder. Photo Sales

4. Rob Curley from the Slemish Market Supper Club presenting one of his dishes â€ ̃The Causeway Stackâ€TM Photo Sales